BRIEF-Essential Energy Services qtrly loss per share $0.06

Aug 9 Essential Energy Services Ltd

* Essential Energy Services announces second quarter results

* Q2 2016 service rig revenue decreased 55% and operating hours were down 46% compared to same period in 2015

* 2016 capital budget has increased from $9 million to $11 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.05, revenue view C$13.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Revenue in Q2 2016 was not sufficient to cover fixed costs

* Qtrly revenue $15 million versus $23.9 million