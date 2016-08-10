BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties Q2 diluted FFO per unit $0.30

Aug 9 American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP

* Q2 diluted FFO per unit $0.30

* Q2 diluted AFFO per unit $0.27

* Q2 revenue view C$50.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results

* Total revenues for quarter increased by 30.5% to $44.5 million compared to $34.1 million for same quarter last year

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: