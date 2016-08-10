版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences appoints Philippe Saudan as chief development officer

Aug 10 Kuros Biosciences AG :

* Appoints Philippe Saudan as chief development officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

