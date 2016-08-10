BRIEF-Evolva Holding collaborates with US Navy

BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY order intake up 25 pct to about CHF 220 mln
* Very strong growth in order intake with positive sales performance in second half of 2016
Aug 10 Evolva Holding SA :
* Collaboration with US Navy to focus on resveratrol-based composites
* Collaboration with us navy to develop novel composite materials is to focus on development of a new class of structural composite materials
* Testing underway of materials fabricated from special formulation of Evolva's resveratrol
ZURICH, Jan 17 Plumbing supplies and toilet maker Geberit said it had a "very strong" fourth quarter as the Swiss company on Tuesday reported a 8.3 percent rise in its annual sales.
* Increased its FY net sales in local currencies by 6.8% in 2016 despite a strong previous year and cyclically weak regional demand