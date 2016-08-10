版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 13:13 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding collaborates with US Navy

Aug 10 Evolva Holding SA :

* Collaboration with US Navy to focus on resveratrol-based composites

* Collaboration with us navy to develop novel composite materials is to focus on development of a new class of structural composite materials

* Testing underway of materials fabricated from special formulation of Evolva's resveratrol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

