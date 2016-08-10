BRIEF-PKC Group to lay off up to 1,000 employess in its North American organization

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound quivers near 3-mth low, stocks weak before May's Brexit stance speech
* Spreadbetters forecast slightly lower open for European shares
Aug 10 PKC Group Oyj :
* Decided to reduce production capacity and to cut fixed cost in its North AmericanoOperations.
* Estimates that North American truck production volumes continue to decrease and to be on a lower level for medium term.
* Estimated annual cost reduction is 9 million euros ($10 million) for 2017 onwards.
* Related non-recurring items will amount 4.5 million euros
* Personnel reductions will be maximum 1,000 persons Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
* TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland