BRIEF-Wabco Holdings enters multi-year agreement to supply industry-leading vacuum pumps for Geely

Aug 10 Wabco Holdings Inc

* Wabco enters into new multi-year agreement to supply industry-leading vacuum pumps for Geely, one of China's largest car makers; contract further enlarges Wabco's growth prospects in China

* Wabco will supply vast majority of vacuum pumps for Geely cars and sport-utility vehicles in Chinese market, starting in 2019