BRIEF-Wabco Holdings enters multi-year agreement to supply industry-leading vacuum pumps for Geely

BRIEF-TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company
* TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 10 Wabco Holdings Inc
* Wabco enters into new multi-year agreement to supply industry-leading vacuum pumps for Geely, one of China's largest car makers; contract further enlarges Wabco's growth prospects in China
* Wabco will supply vast majority of vacuum pumps for Geely cars and sport-utility vehicles in Chinese market, starting in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.