版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 15:57 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says outlook for Wednesday's operation is positive

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Delta Air Lines says "working hard to achieve a normal operation by mid day tomorrow"

* Outlook for Wednesday's operation is positive, about 90 cancellations expected at beginning of day leading to normal operations later Source text - bit.ly/2aKSBUy Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐