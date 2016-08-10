版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture to manage Oracle Fusion applications for Skanska

Aug 10 Accenture Plc

* Accenture to manage Oracle Fusion applications for Skanska, drive greater operational efficiency

* Agreement is for a three-year duration; financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐