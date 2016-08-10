版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says Greg West appointed CEO

Aug 10 Benitec Biopharma Ltd :

* Says Bryan Dulhunty appointed CFO

* Cliff Holloway appointed CBO and COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

