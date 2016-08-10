版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Lightstream updates on recapitalization transaction

Aug 10 Lightstream Resources Ltd :

* Lightstream announces update on recapitalization transaction

* Continues to seek, but has not yet obtained, sufficient commitments from lenders to provide a new revolving credit facility

* Says anticipate entering into second forbearance agreement with lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

