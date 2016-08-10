版本:
BRIEF-Alamos Gold Q2 loss per share $0.04

Aug 10 Alamos Gold Inc :

* Quarterly net loss of $11.8 million, or $0.04 per share

* Qtrly gold production 92,464 ounces versus 95,606 ounces

* Qtrly operating revenues $120.1 million versus $71.2 million

* Expects higher production and lower costs to drive strong free cash flow growth in second half of this year

* "well positioned to achieve full year guidance"

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $121.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

