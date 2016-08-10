版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 18:40 BJT

BRIEF-Taser International files for non timely 10-Q

Aug 10 Taser International Inc

* Files for non timely 10-Q

* Co encountered delays in closing quarter ended June 30, 2016 due to delays in financial close and reporting process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

