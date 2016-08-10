BRIEF-Aqua Metals Q2 EPS ($0.20)

Aug 10 Aqua Metals Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Plans to expand to 160 metric tons of lead per day by 2018 at Tric Aquarefinery

* Remain on track to reach full scale capacity of 80 metric tons of lead output per day by end of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S