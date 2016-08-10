版本:
BRIEF-UAW members ratify labor agreement for Butler Works

Aug 10 Ak Steel Holding Corp

* Labor agreement will be in effect until April 1, 2019

* Members of united auto workers,local 3303, have ratified a two and a half year labor agreement covering about 1,200 hourly production

* UAW Members ratify labor agreement for Butler Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

