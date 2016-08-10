版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-CEVA Rockchip, CEVA extend partnership to include CEVA-XM4 intelligent vision DSP

Aug 10 CEVA Inc :

* Rockchip and CEVA extend partnership to include CEVA-XM4 intelligent vision DSP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐