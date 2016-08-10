BRIEF-First Majestic Silver Q2 adjusted EPS $0.03

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 First Majestic Silver Corp :
* says q2 earnings per share $0.04
* says q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* sees company's 2016 annual silver production to be within a new range of 10.7 to 11.9 million ounces
* says q2 silver production of 2.8 million ounces, representing a 5% increase compared to q2 2015
* says q2 revenues totaled $66.1 million, representing a 22% increase compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business