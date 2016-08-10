BRIEF-First Majestic Silver Q2 adjusted EPS $0.03

Aug 10 First Majestic Silver Corp :

* says q2 earnings per share $0.04

* says q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* sees company's 2016 annual silver production to be within a new range of 10.7 to 11.9 million ounces

* says q2 silver production of 2.8 million ounces, representing a 5% increase compared to q2 2015

* says q2 revenues totaled $66.1 million, representing a 22% increase compared to last year