BRIEF-Comscore board names Gian Fulgoni as company's CEO

Aug 10 Comscore Inc

* Comscore board names co-founder Gian Fulgoni as company's Chief Executive Officer

* Chemerow has most recently served as company's Chief Revenue Officer

* Also announced appointment of David Chemerow as its Chief Financial Officer

* Melvin Wesley III, most recently serving as company's Chief Financial Officer, has discontinued his role as such

* Joan M. Lewis has been elected non-executive chair of Comscore board of directors

* Serge Matta will serve as executive vice chairman and advisor to Chief Executive Officer