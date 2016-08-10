版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences announces completion of transfer of Vitaros German marketing authorization to Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Aug 10 Apricus Biosciences Inc :

* Ferring Pharmaceuticals, company's new partner in Germany, has received German marketing authorization for Vitaros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
