公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Lydian Iternational secures land conversion at Amulsar Gold Project

Aug 10 Lydian International Ltd :

* Gets approval from Armenia, local communities to convert key lands at Amulsar from agricultural to industrial use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

