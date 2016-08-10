BRIEF-Comscore says internal investigation of accounting issues "substantially complete"

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Comscore Inc :
* Files for non timely 10-Q
* The accounting transactions at issue mainly relate to certain non-monetary transactions
* Has not yet concluded whether any of these or other transactions of concern were incorrectly recorded at the time of the transactions
* Internal investigation of accounting issues "substantially complete"
* Co's audit committee identified areas of potential concern, including regarding certain accounting and disclosure practices and controls
* Has not yet concluded whether any of non-monetary or other transactions of concern were incorrectly recorded at time of transactions Source text (bit.ly/2aJUknf) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business