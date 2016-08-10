版本:
BRIEF-Comscore says internal investigation of accounting issues "substantially complete"

Aug 10 Comscore Inc :

* Files for non timely 10-Q

* The accounting transactions at issue mainly relate to certain non-monetary transactions

* Has not yet concluded whether any of these or other transactions of concern were incorrectly recorded at the time of the transactions

* Internal investigation of accounting issues "substantially complete"

* Co's audit committee identified areas of potential concern, including regarding certain accounting and disclosure practices and controls

* Has not yet concluded whether any of non-monetary or other transactions of concern were incorrectly recorded at time of transactions Source text (bit.ly/2aJUknf) Further company coverage:

