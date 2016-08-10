版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Biolife solutions executes 10 year supply agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceuticals for CryoStor use in cellular immunotherapies

Aug 10 BioLife Solutions Inc :

* Biolife solutions executes 10 year supply agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceuticals for CryoStor use in cellular immunotherapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

