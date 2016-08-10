BRIEF-Orbital ATK files for non-timely 10-Q

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Orbital Atk Inc :
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Will not file quarterly report for quarter ended July 3, 2016 by August 17
* Intends to amend transition report on form 10-K for 2015 transition period,quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended april 3, 2016
* May determine to amend forms 10-Q for quarterly periods ended June 29, 2014, Sept 28, 2014, Dec 28, 2014, July 5, 2015 and Oct 4, 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2aJMkCM) Further company coverage:
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business