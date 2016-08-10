BRIEF-Orbital ATK files for non-timely 10-Q

Aug 10 Orbital Atk Inc :

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Will not file quarterly report for quarter ended July 3, 2016 by August 17

* Intends to amend transition report on form 10-K for 2015 transition period,quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended april 3, 2016

* May determine to amend forms 10-Q for quarterly periods ended June 29, 2014, Sept 28, 2014, Dec 28, 2014, July 5, 2015 and Oct 4, 2015