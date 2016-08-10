版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-VTV Therapeutics announces positive initial topline results from Phase 2b study of Glucokinase Activator TTP399

Aug 10 Vtv Therapeutics Inc

* VTV Therapeutics announces positive initial topline results from phase 2b study of glucokinase activator ttp399 in type 2 diabetes

* Novel glucokinase activator shows sustained meaningful reduction in HBA1C with well-tolerated treatment regimen

* Topline results showed achievement of primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
