BRIEF-Computer Modelling qtrly earnings per basic share $0.09

Aug 10 Computer Modelling Group Ltd

* Qtrly earnings per basic share $0.09

* Qtrly total revenue $18.8 million versus $21.4 million

* During q1 of fiscal 2017, annuity and maintenance revenue remained consistent with same period of previous fiscal year

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.08, revenue view c$19.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

