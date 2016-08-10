版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Hanesbrands says CEO reports purchase of 20,000 shares at avg price of $25.74/share

Aug 10 Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands says CEO Richard Noll reports open market purchase of 20,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $25.74 per share on August 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

