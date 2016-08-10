版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-KP Tissue revenue increased by 5.9% to $295.8 mln in Q2 2016

Aug 10 KP Tissue Inc

* Revenue increased by 5.9% to $295.8 million in Q2 2016 compared to Q2 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA was $35.9 million in Q2 2016 compared to $30.2 million in Q2 2015, up 18.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐