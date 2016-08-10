版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Department of Labor notified Flowers Foods of a scheduled compliance review

Aug 10 Flowers Foods Inc

* U.S. Department of Labor notified Co that it has been scheduled for a compliance review under Fair Labor Standards Act.

* Company intends to cooperate with the department Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
