BRIEF-Village Farms International reports Q2 results

Aug 10 Village Farms International Inc

* Sales for three months ended June 30, 2016 increased 8%

* Qtrly net loss $770,000 versus net income of $854,000 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

