版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Kelly Services q2 EPS $0.23

Aug 10 Kelly Services Inc

* Kelly Services(r) reports second quarter 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion, down 0.7% from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐