2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says anticipate returning to a normal operation by mid-to-late afternoon Wednesday

Aug 10 Delta Air Lines :

* Says will start operation with little over 150 system wide cancellations after roughly 800 flights were canceled Tuesday

* Says anticipate returning to a normal operation by mid-to-late afternoon Wednesday Source (bit.ly/2bixvZN) Further company coverage:

