公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen files for potential senior notes offerings, size not disclosed

Aug 10 Amgen Inc :

* Files for potential senior notes offerings, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bfDulU) Further company coverage:

