公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Medtronic Plc CEO Omar Ishrak's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 mln versus $38.5 mln in 2015

Aug 10 Medtronic Plc :

* CFO Gary Ellis' FY 2016 total compensation $6.1 million versus $5.5 million in FY 2015

* Medtronic Plc Ceo's 2015 Total Compensation Included $24.7 Mln Of "All Other Compensation" Payments -SEC filing

* Medtronic Plc CEO Omar Ishrak's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $38.5 million in 2015 -SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aLsIEk) Further company coverage:

