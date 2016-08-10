版本:
BRIEF-Lam Research, KLA-Tencor provides update on their planned business combination

Aug 10 Lam Research Corp :

* Lam Research and KLA-Tencor business combination update

* Parties continue to discuss their proposed merger with staff of department of justice and with competition authorities in Korea, Japan and China

* Has become "more likely" that obtaining regulatory clearances in one or more of remaining jurisdictions may extend beyond Oct 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

