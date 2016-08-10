版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Sysorex Global enters into securities purchase agreement with Hillair Capital Investments

Aug 10 Sysorex Global :

* On August 9, 2016, Sysorex Global entered into a securities purchase agreement with Hillair Capital Investments L.P. - SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement co issued,sold 8% original issue discount senior convertible debenture of $5.7 million due on Aug 9, 2018 among others Source text (bit.ly/2b83VK7) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐