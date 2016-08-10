BRIEF-Sysorex Global enters into securities purchase agreement with Hillair Capital Investments

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Sysorex Global :
* On August 9, 2016, Sysorex Global entered into a securities purchase agreement with Hillair Capital Investments L.P. - SEC filing
* Pursuant to agreement co issued,sold 8% original issue discount senior convertible debenture of $5.7 million due on Aug 9, 2018 among others Source text (bit.ly/2b83VK7) Further company coverage:
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business