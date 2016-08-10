版本:
BRIEF-SL Green agreed with midtown TDR Ventures to resolve one vanderbilt litigation

Aug 10 SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green announces agreement with midtown TDR Ventures to resolve one vanderbilt litigation

* Litigation regarding SL Green's one vanderbilt will be withdrawn

* Settlement to resolve legal claims against SL Green,New York that midtown TDR Ventures asserted to invalidate vanderbilt corridor rezoning amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

