BRIEF-National Beverage Corp Q1 operating margins expands by over 6 pct points, reaches 20%

Aug 10 National Beverage Corp :

* Q1 operating margins have expanded by over 6 percentage points, reaching 20%

* National beverage corp. Previews Q1 FY2017 reaffirms strong momentum

* Q1 operating profit will achieve mid $40 million range

* Sees Q1 revenue more than $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

