BRIEF-Net1 announces closure of competition commission complaint

Aug 10 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc :

* Net1 announces closure of competition commission complaint

* Competition commission of South Africa has declined to refer a complaint lodged against company by Hon. Elza Van Lingen for consideration

* Following an investigation of complaint, commission decided not to refer matter to tribunal for consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

