BRIEF-Wendy's says gap between cost of eating at home and dining out weakened Q2 sales

Aug 10 Wendy's Co

* CEO on a conference call says most notable driver behind sales slowdown appears to be continued gap between cost of eating at home and cost of dining out

* Executive says expects 5-6 percent deflation in commodity costs due to the continued favorability in beef prices

* Executive says "there is a lot of uncertainty in consumers' minds as we work through the election" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

