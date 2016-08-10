BRIEF-Bats reports July average daily volume of $26.2 bln for Hotspot

BRIEF-Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business
Aug 10 Bats Global Markets Inc
* July foreign exchange (hotspot) total volume traded of $551.0 billion
* July average daily volume of $26.2 billion for hotspot, company's institutional spot foreign exchange market
* Bats exchanges average daily matched volume for u.s. Equities in july of 1.35 billion shares
* July average daily matched volume in u.s. Equity options 1.62 million contracts Further company coverage:
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.