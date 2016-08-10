版本:
BRIEF-UK's CMA says consulting on undertakings offered by Iron Mountain over Recall merger

Aug 10 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Iron Mountain has agreed to offer undertakings to sell the entire share capital of C21 Data Services to a buyer to be approved by the CMA Source text :(bit.ly/2b3x44M) Further company coverage:
