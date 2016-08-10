版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 22:46 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Valeant's proposed amendment is positive for liquidity

Aug 10 Moody's on Valeant Pharmaceuticals -

* Moody's: Valeant's proposed amendment is positive for liquidity

* There is no impact on Valeant's ratings including the B2 corporate family rating or the negative rating outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

