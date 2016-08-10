BRIEF-Kazax Minerals controlling shareholders to buy all shares of Kazax Minerals

BRIEF-Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business
Aug 10 Kazax Minerals Inc :
* Controlling shareholders to acquire all outstanding shares of Kazax minerals in a going-private transaction
* Control group controls an aggregate of 169.3 million Kazax shares, and holds an aggregate of us$60.1 million of debt owed by Kazax
* Newco intends to acquire 48.8 million shares of Kazax that Control Group do not already own or control, for $0.01 per share
* Agreement with 1069411 B.C. Ltd. ("Newco") whereby Newco has agreed to buy all of shares of Kazax that it does not already own
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.