版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Lorito Holdings and Zebra Holdings acquire shares of Lundin Gold Inc

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Lorito Holdings S.A.R.L. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.A.R.L. acquire shares of Lundin Gold Inc

* Lorito Holdings S.A.R.L. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.A.R.L say each bought 2 million shares of lundin for c$5.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐