2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Cavium says expiration of offer to exchange Qlogic Corp shares has been extended

Aug 10 Cavium Inc

* Announces extension of the expiration of the exchange offer in connection with the proposed acquisition of Qlogic Corporation

* Offer will now expire on August 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

