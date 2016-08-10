BRIEF-Peabody Energy provides five-year business plan

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy Corp provides business plan as part of Chapter 11 reorganization
* Australia plan includes plan to sell, suspend or divest non-strategic assets
* Australia plan includes plan to restructure or mitigate take-or-pay agreements to improve cash flows
* Chapter 11 plan calls for co to work with states, others to provide adequate assurance for reclamation obligations post-emergence
* Americas business plan assumes all mines to be cash flow positive over five-year plan
* U.S. mining volumes will not return to 2015 levels in any year of five-year business plan
* "Pressured U.S. coal industry expected to modestly rebound in 2017"
* Targeting additional $300 million in bonding reductions by mid-2017
* Sees consolidated EBITDAR increasing each year from 2016 till 2021 but not achieving 2015 EBITDAR level Source text: (bit.ly/2bfDSRn) Further company coverage:
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business