BRIEF-FDA approves Heron's therapy for chemotherapy-induced nausea

Aug 10 Heron Therapeutics Inc

* U.S. Commercial launch of sustol is planned for Q4 of 2016

* Heron Therapeutics announces U.S. FDA approval of Sustol (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

