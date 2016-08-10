版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Sabina Gold And Silver announces Q2 results

Aug 10 Sabina Gold And Silver Corp

* For three months ended June 30, 2016, company reported net income of $0.2 million or $0.00 per share

* Expect to end year with a cash balance of approximately $38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

