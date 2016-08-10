版本:
BRIEF-OTI Q2 net income $0.03 per share

Aug 10 On Track Innovations Ltd :

* Qtrly total revenues increased 4% to $5.1 million from $4.9 million in prior quarter, and decreased 6% from $5.4 million in same year-ago period

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations totaled $0.02 per share

* Qtrly net income $0.03 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $4.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

