BRIEF-Yellowhead Mining Inc reported qtrly results

Aug 10 Yellowhead Mining Inc

* Yellowhead Mining Inc qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Intends to keep Harper Creek project on care and maintenance for foreseeable future, including through balance of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

