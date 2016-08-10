版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Enphase Energy appointed Bert Garcia as new CFO

Aug 10 Enphase Energy Inc

* Kris Sennesael, vice president and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned

* Bert Garcia promoted to succeed Sennesael as Enphase's vice president and Chief Financial Officer

* Enphase Energy announces resignation of CFO and appointment of new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐